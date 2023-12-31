Things To Do On New Year’s Eve In Muskoka

Looking for last minute New Year’s Eve plans?

Check out these local options, for things to do in Muskoka on New Year’s Eve.

Boogie Down for Disco Night at Taboo Resort

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at Taboo Resort’s Disco Night. Groove at the Boathouse Restaurant with Rock Star Live – Superfreak, the ultimate 70s disco band. Purchase your ticket here.

Enjoy Live Jazz at Sawdust City Brewing Co.

Ring in the new year with your friends, Sawdust City and great beer. Featuring live music by The Mitch Beube Band in the saloon at Sawdust City Brewing Co. Admission is free.

Celebrate in Style with Fireworks, Dinner and Dancing at Hidden Valley Resort

Visit Hidden Valley Resort for fireworks and a buffet dinner, followed by DJ and dancing. Fireworks begin at 6:00PM, followed by an elegant buffet dinner for two people. Then enjoy a dance party, midnight toast with sparkling wine, and you have the option to stay overnight. Purchase your ticket here.

Rock the Night Away at JW Marriott

Get ready to rock your way into the new year with an epic Gowan concert at JW Marriott Muskoka. Lawrence Henry Gowan is a Scottish born Canadian singer and keyboardist – he was also a member of legendary rock royalty, Styx. Purchase your ticket here.

Go Stargazing at Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve

Torrance Barrens conservation area and dark-sky preserve offers some of the most magical stargazing in Ontario. Get directions here.

Go Glamping

Get a last-minute deal in one of these Airbnb glamping favourites. Check out tiny homes and cabins here.

Celebrate at The Royal Canadian Legion – Bracebridge Legion Branch 161, Gravenhurst Legion Branch 302

Legions in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst have tickets available for purchase at the door. There is music and entertainment. Light snacks are served and a champagne toast.

Have a Honky Tonk Dance Party at Bracebridge Hall

Nicholas Campbell’s music is a mix of rockabilly, western swing and classic honky tonk music. Tickets are $50 at the door.

Have a Staycation

Book a stay at one of Muskoka’s local hotels, and enjoy a quiet night in. Rooms are still available at local hotels, or check out Airbnb.

Go Skating

Check out the rinks in Bala, Port Carling, Gravenhurst or Bracebridge. There is no charge.

Stay Home In Your Pyjamas

If all else fails, put on your favourite pyjamas and get cozy on your couch. We won’t judge you if you fall asleep before the clock strikes Midnight.