SIU Concludes Investigation Into Man’s Death In Penetanguishene

On August 31, 2023, a 36-year-old man in Penetanguishene was grievously wounded when he shot himself in the head with a semi-automatic pistol. The man never recovered from his wound. He was removed from life support in hospital and passed away on September 4, 2023. As Ontario Provincial Police officers were engaged with the man at the time of the shooting, the SIU was notified of the incident and initiated an investigation. On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer in charge of police operations committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision): https://www.siu.on.ca/en/directors_reports.php.