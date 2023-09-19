Theft Of Progress Pride Sign In Huntsville Has OPP Looking For Suspect

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information related to the theft of a Progress Pride Sign.

The Progress Pride Sign was stolen from the Canada Summit Centre, 20 Park Dr. Town of Huntsville. On September 2, 2023, at approximately 11:20pm video surveillance shows a vehicle pull up and a person exit the vehicle and remove the sign.

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to the identification of the suspect(s) involved in this theft. Huntsville OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. Anyone with information about unlawful activity in our community is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).