Temperatures Expected To Fall To Near The Freezing Mark Tonight Into Wednesday

Frost advisory issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Frost may destroy fruit crops, vegetables, and other plants.

Temperatures are expected to fall to near the freezing mark under clear skies tonight into Wednesday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.