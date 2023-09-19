Driver Charged After Collision In Algonquin Provincial Park

One person has been charged after police investigation into a two-vehicle collision.

On September 14, 2023, just before 1 p.m., Killaloe OPP with assistance from Renfrew County Ambulance responded to a two -vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a pickup truck on 60 Highway near Canisbay Lake Campground, in Algonquin Provincial Park. Police investigation has revealed the driver of the (SUV) was travelling westbound on 60 Highway and crossed the centre line striking the oncoming eastbound pick-up truck. Minor injuries were reported with no transport to hospital required.

As a result of police investigation, the 79-year-old driver of the (SUV) from Temagami was charged with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice.

Both vehicles were towed.