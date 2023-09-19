OPP Recover Rifle After Search Warrant At A Home In Armour Township

On Saturday September 15th, 2023, the Almaguin Highlands OPP received information of a public safety violation. Police executed a search warrant at a residence on North Pickerel Lake Road.

A search of the residence led to the seizure of a 32 Caliber Rifle.

Keven Black, 45-years-old, of Armour, Ontario has been charged with:

· Breach of recognizance

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Carless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail court on September 18, 2023.