Recognizing Truth And Reconciliation In Bracebridge

Join the Town of Bracebridge in recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour the children who never returned home, the Survivors of residential schools, and all of their families and communities. We seek to understand the impact and intergenerational harm these schools have caused to Indigenous families and their communities and honour the First Nations, Inuit and Métis lives that were lost.

Orange Ribbon Tying

Memorial Park

Saturday, September 23 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre to tie orange ribbons in Memorial Park ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour the hundreds of children who never returned home from residential schools.

The Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre is a membership directed non-profit organization mandated to improve the quality of life for Indigenous people in an urban environment by supporting self-determined activities that encourage equal access while respecting Indigenous cultural distinctiveness. They support Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples by promoting physical, economic, social, and cultural wellbeing through programs/services offered throughout Muskoka. W.A.L.K.—We Are Like Kin.

Flag Raising

Municipal Office, 1000 Taylor Court, Bracebridge

Friday, September 29 | 1 p.m.

Join Mayor Maloney and members of Council to raise the Survivors Flag in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The flag is raised to honour the children who never returned home, the Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Memorial Park

Saturday, September 30 | 9 a.m.

Gather in Memorial Park to recognize the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Join Elder Chris Stock of A Journey Begins as he guides attendees through a Thanksgiving address and engages with the community in a meaningful discussion of Indigenous knowledge, history and connection.

Following this guided ceremony, Mayor Maloney will honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by unveiling a new memorial bench in the park.

Elder Christopher Stock has been sharing his knowledge of Indigenous culture, history and languages for over 30 years. He is a fifth-generation member of Wahta Mohawk Territory near Bala, Ontario who has been immersed in his Indigenous culture his entire life, but it was his battle with stage 4 cancer that gave him an experiential understanding of the true meaning of his teachings. His cancer journey gave him a deeper connection to his teachings and to the natural world. Elder Chris’ mission is to engage with the community in meaningful ways to allow for creative insights to bring about active, engaging, sustaining and meaningful truth and reconciliation for today and into the future.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Buttons and Storytime

Bracebridge Library

Saturday, September 30 | 10:30 to 11 a.m.

For ages 0 to 9 years

To honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, children are invited to enjoy story time featuring books written by Indigenous authors and create their own Every Child Matters button.

“On September 30 we reflect on the meaning of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the culture, experiences and history of Canada’s First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. The Town of Bracebridge is committed to building meaningful relationships with our Indigenous community, continuously working towards reconciliation, and fostering a community of inclusivity, connection and education. There can be no reconciliation without truth, and through honest conversation and education we can move forward together.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“Today is a day of remembrance of all of those children that never made it home again, but have now shown themselves to the world. For all of the survivors of residential schools, Indian day schools and the 60’s scoop survivors, who were brave enough to tell the truth. This day is a day of remembrance, reflection and celebration. Now the healing process can continue.” – Elder Chris Stock, A Journey Begins

“Take the time to stop and listen. I mean really listen. Even those of us who did not have direct family in the residential school system, have side traumas. Feeling helpless as we saw cousins in Residential Schools, 60’s scoop, or other traumas. Our pain is multi-generational. It is real and still hurts today. From beatings I myself sustained to my great-grandfather’s assassination for being related to Louis Riel, there is so much truth that needs to be revealed before we can move to reconciliation. But I hold hope in my heart that we can move forward.” – Theresa Buker (Diligent Harvester), Chair, Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre