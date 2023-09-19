Get Tickets Now For The Bala Cranberry Festival Oct. 13-15, 2023

Following the 2020 hiatus and two years of scaled back operation due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Board of Directors and planning staff are excited to announce the return of the full-day Saturday admission and 3-day pass! Also returning are the Rotary Duck Race and vendor farmers’ market on Portage Landing.

As one of Ontario’s premier festivals, visitors with an affection for local, Canadian handmade goods will love the curated selection of vendors, and foodies will find delicious options and cranberry treats. Children and adults alike will enjoy the family-friendly entertainment including music, buskers, kids’ activities, games and more. In addition to the many exciting local businesses throughout Bala.

“The Festival team is hard at work putting together an event that visitors of our little town will love and remember,” says Nick Jensen, Chair of the Festival’s Board of Directors. “Bring your family, friends and anyone who will love our exceptional vendor market, wonderful entertainment and events.”

Visitors will be directly supporting the Festival’s not-for-profit mission to extend the tourist season in Bala and improve the quality of life in the community through bursaries and community group funding.

Tickets for the Bala Cranberry Festival are sold in advance online (recommended) or on the day of the Festival at the gate. All admissions include the 2023 edition of the collectible Festival button.

“It’s a great way to spend a weekend,” says Jensen. “Come to Festival central on Maple Avenue, then stroll through town, see the leaves changing, visit the shops and enjoy everything Bala has to offer.”

Visit www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca for more information and to secure your ticket today!

You can also sign up to our email list to receive important Festival news and updates at www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca/news.

To contribute significantly to your community, consider volunteering for the Festival! Please visit www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca/volunteer.

Or, to support the Festival through sponsorship, please visit www.balacranberryfestival.on.ca/sponsor.

The Bala Cranberry Festival appreciates the support of its partners Weismiller Timber Mart, Muskoka Lumber, TD Bank Group and Cooper Equipment Rentals.