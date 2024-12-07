Theatre Collingwood Celebrates Season Of Giving With Generous Community Support

As we enter the season of giving, Theatre Collingwood is thrilled to announce a wave of generous charitable donations from individuals and businesses that have rallied to support the arts, and specifically, their Giving Tuesday efforts. The community’s response has been heartwarming, helping the company to edge closer to their 2024 ELEVATE Theatre Collingwood campaign goal of $50,000. Donations over $20 are eligible for a tax-deductible charitable receipt.

“I am so proud of the work we are doing at Theatre Collingwood to positively and creatively impact people’s lives. 2024 has been a year of supporting artists through creative collaborations, delivering quality entertainment to the community at affordable prices, and expanding our education program. This work happens because of this incredible community, both individuals and businesses,” says Executive Director Erica Angus.

Among the most notable contributions this week is a $2,000 donation from Unity Design Studio. Unity is a highly-ranked B Corp-certified architecture firm that recently established roots in Collingwood. With a long history of creating cultural spaces across Canada, Unity’s commitment to sustainability and community-building aligns perfectly with Theatre Collingwood’s mission to foster creativity and connection through the performing arts. Their generous support underscores the importance of collaboration in enhancing the cultural landscape.

“Unity Design Studio is thrilled to support Theatre Collingwood, a remarkable organization that enriches our community through the arts. We are proud to contribute to their inspiring work and lasting impact, said Bill Lett, Principal.

Additionally, Theatre Collingwood received a unique offer from local theatre lovers, John and Jennifer Tindale. The Tindales’ pledged to match each $40 donation up to $1,000, and community members have eagerly embraced the challenge.

For those looking for flexible giving options, Theatre Collingwood’s ART (Automatic Recurring Transactions) program provides an easy way to make incremental donations throughout the year. This option allows donors to spread their generosity over time, culminating in a significant total contribution that directly supports our programming and operations.

“Our community’s generosity continues to amaze us,” said Valerie O’Brien, Business Development Manager of Theatre Collingwood. “These recent donations, including the incredible support from Unity Design Studio and the enthusiasm for John and Jennifer Tindale’s matching donation challenge, show the powerful impact we can achieve together. With each gift, we get closer to reaching our goal and ensuring the arts thrive in our region.”