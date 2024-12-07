Incredible Community Support For Giving Tuesday Raises $105,295 For Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation (OSMH) is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign, raising an impressive total of $105,295. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the support and generosity of our communities in response to compassionate care from OSMH caregivers.

A significant contributor to this success was McGregor on the Water, a full-service, family-owned marina located in Washago who generously matched donations up to $20,000. Owners Doug and Linda Csumrik shared their personal connection to OSMH, highlighting the exceptional care their family received in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the pediatric unit. “Everyone will need the hospital at some point,” said Doug, emphasizing the importance of supporting the community hospital that serves many of their employees and customers.

Upon learning about the total amount raised, Linda Csumrik expressed her gratitude: “This is amazing! We are so overwhelmed and grateful for each and everyone’s generosity. We never imagined we would get over $100,000. So many people are going to benefit from this.”

Erin Csumrik Shaw, Office & Dock Crew Member at McGregor on the Water, added, “Thank you so much to everyone for their hard work on this. We are completely blown away by our clients, friends, and family for supporting OSMH and its importance to our family. We couldn’t have done this without our team at the marina. We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to participate in this year’s Giving Tuesday.”

The funds raised from this year’s Giving Tuesday will ensure that patients at OSMH continue to receive high-quality, compassionate care. These contributions will also support the hospital’s investment in regional programs, technology, and services; keeping critical care close to home.

OSMH Foundation extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign. Your generosity makes a profound difference in the lives of patients and the communities they serve.