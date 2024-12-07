Fun With Cookies In Huntsville Raises $1000.00 In Support Of United Way Of Muskoka

Detective Constable Maureen O’Grady led the way and organized a cookie challenge. With the generous support of Downtown Espresso who hosted the competition, bakers from Cedar Canoe Books, Family Connexions, and Huntsville OPP detachment members, baked up their best recipes hoping to become the winning entry.

Community members came out in full support to taste, donate money and vote!

There were mountains of cookies competing for bragging rights

Thank you to the community of Huntsville who came to Downtown Espresso to taste the competing cookies and vote. Detective McKay was voted the winner and together we raised $1000.00 in support of the UNITED WAY OF MUSKOKA. It takes a village – thank you for the support, Huntsville!!

