Magnetawan just got its first-ever public Electric Vehicle charging station, provided by Lakeland EV Charging, and is ready to power up your journey. With the rapid 180kW chargers and a 30kW charger, it’s easier than ever for EV drivers to hit the road with confidence.

The Village Council stated, “Magnetawan—whose name means ‘swiftly flowing river’— is centrally located between Parry Sound, North Bay and Muskoka. As such, Magnetawan has long been a popular destination for tourists and visitors exploring the Almaguin Highland region. These EV stations will encourage more visitors to explore our local businesses, restaurants, and attractions, all of which make Magnetawan a great community to live, work, and visit. With the support of Lakeland Solutions, Magnetawan is reducing our carbon footprint by creating sustainable tourism and travel.”

The charging stations are located at the Community Centre at 4304 Highway 520. The fast 180kW charger, with two ports, provides up to 100 km of range in just 10 minutes, helping drivers get back on the road quickly. Meanwhile, the lower cost 30kW charger is ideal for those planning a longer stay to explore this magnificent municipality on the Magnetawan River, which winds through lakes, rapids, and waterfalls on its way to Georgian Bay.

Peter Ewald, Director at local-based Lakeland Solutions, provider of the Lakeland EV Charging network across Muskoka and Parry Sound, is thrilled to bring this opportunity to the community and its visitors. “Environmental stewardship and helping people enjoy everything this area has to offer are close to my heart,” he said. “We’ve got recharging down to an art—whether it’s powering up your EV or providing the opportunity to kick back at our convenient locations across this beautiful north country. You can rely on us because nobody knows recharging like we do!”

This initiative is funded in part through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers where Canadians live, work, travel, and play. In total, NRCan’s ZEVIP provided funding for the installation of 40 public Lakeland EV Charging stations across Muskoka and Parry Sound.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are switching to EVs and saving on fuel and maintenance. To support Canadians driving EVs, where they live, work, travel and play, the Government of Canada is working with companies like Lakeland to build reliable and available charging options. We are pleased to invest in new EV charging stations for drivers in Magnetawan and across Canada.”

The Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

To learn more and for easy and quick charger use, download the Lakeland EV Charging App, available in the Apple Store and Google Play, or visit www.lakelandevcharging.ca.