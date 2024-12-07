Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 520 In Ryerson Township

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges after a single vehicle collision in Ryerson Township.

On December 4, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a theft of a motor vehicle from Ryerson Township. The vehicle was located in the ditch on Highway 520 and a person located nearby identified themselves to police as the driver.

Sean Snoddon, 31 years-of-age, of St. Catherines Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Assault

Take motor vehicle without consent

Driving while under suspension – two counts

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on January 9, 2024.