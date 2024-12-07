Ontario Adding New Family Doctors In Parry Sound–Muskoka

New program will add 100 new family doctors across the province by 2025

The Ontario government is continuing to create new pathways to connect more people to primary care in Parry Sound–Muskoka now, and for years to come. Through the Practice Ready Ontario program, the government is breaking down barriers for internationally educated physicians to practice family medicine in Ontario.

“Our government is taking decisive action to educate, train and certify more doctors than ever before,” said MPP Graydon Smith. “We recognize the vital importance of ensuring internationally trained doctors can more easily and quicky practice in Ontario, particularly in underserved areas. Today’s announcement is wonderful news for our communities. Our government will continue to take every measure possible to ensure more family doctors are practicing in Ontario.”

The province launched the Practice Ready Ontario in 2023 to bring more internationally educated physicians into Ontario’s healthcare workforce faster by removing the requirement to complete unnecessary re-education programs. Starting in 2025, six internationally trained physicians with training in family medicine and who have completed their field assessment will begin practicing as a family doctor across Parry Sound–Muskoka. This includes one physician in Bracebridge, two physicians in Gravenhurst, two physicians in Huntsville, and one physician in Sundridge. Based on average attachment rates of family doctors, this means over 7,200 people will be connected to primary care in their community.

Each internationally educated physician part of the Practice Ready Ontario program is required to complete a 12-week assessment to ensure they have the skills and competencies needed to practice in Ontario. This program also requires physicians to complete a 3-year return of service as a family doctor in a rural or northern community. To ensure they are prepared for their return of service, the assessment includes training in all aspects of rural family medicine across a variety of practice settings. This includes in office, hospital, emergency department, and long-term care and home care settings.

“Our government is continuing to take bold and innovative action to ensure that everyone who wants a primary care provider can connect to one,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Through the Practice Ready Ontario program, we are taking another step to connect more people to world-class primary care right in their own communities now and for years to come.”

By the end of 2025 the Practice Ready Ontario program, will add 100 family doctors in rural and northern communities, enhancing access to primary care across the province. This builds on the considerable investments the government is making, including in primary health care teams and the largest expansion of medical schools in over a decade, to close the gap for the remaining 10 per cent of people who want to connect to a primary care provider.