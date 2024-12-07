Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Announces Partnership For New Transitional Care Beds In Gravenhurst At The Alexander

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Alexander Muskoka Residence for seven beds at the Gravenhurst facility dedicated to eligible hospital patients transitioning from hospital care to their next destination.

Officials gathered today in the newly constructed residence on Issac Street for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the unique transitional care bed agreement between MAHC and The Alexander, marking the opening of the transitional care program.

Transitional care is a temporary, short-term stage in the healthcare journey after acute care needs have been met in hospital. Through a collaborative program geared to hospital patients who are designated as Alternate Level of Care who are ready to transition home or another care setting within a few months, a patient’s recovery is maximized in an environment more suited to their care needs and focused on reactivation to gain their greatest level of independence.​

“These beds represent a critical solution for patients who are medically ready to leave hospital care but are unable to return to their prior living situation,” says MAHC President and CEO Cheryl Harrison. “This program ensures that patients receive care in the right place, at the right time, while waiting for the next step in their journey home. It also demonstrates how innovation and partnerships can address challenges in our healthcare system and provide care beyond the walls of a hospital while prioritizing the needs of our communities.”

With expected stays of less than 90 days, patients transferred from the hospital to The Alexander will continue to receive care from their local primary care practitioner or a Nurse Practitioner arranged for patients who do not have a primary care provider for the duration of their stay at The Alexander.

The transitional care bed agreement highlights the importance of collaboration across the healthcare sector to alleviate pressures on hospital occupancy while more importantly providing patients and their families with an appropriate, supportive environment during a transitional period.

The Alexander Muskoka Residence in Gravenhurst was founded by Leonard and Marie Ohja, healthcare professionals with decades of nursing experience and a shared passion for high quality retirement care.

“Together, we are creating capacity in the healthcare system to support the Muskoka community,” says Leonard Ohja, Managing General Partner at The Alexander Muskoka Residence. “By working hand in hand, The Alexander and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare are addressing a critical need, ensuring that hospital resources are available for those who need them most, while offering a transitional space for Alternate Level of Care clients. At The Alexander, we are proud to introduce our transitional unit, which includes seven beds for MAHC, with the ability to surge by two more if necessary. This flexibility allows us to respond to the dynamic needs of our community and ensures we remain a dependable pillar of support for residents, caregivers, and families.”

With Parry Sound-Muskoka Member of Provincial Parliament Minister Graydon Smith in attendance for the official opening, MAHC is also grateful to Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health for funding and support of the program.