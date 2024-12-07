Two People Face Several Charges After Attempting To Flee From Police That Started In Bracebridge

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people after they attempted to flee from police.

On December 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting patrols in the town of Bracebridge in the area of Taylor Road and Depot Drive and observed a highway traffic act offense. While positioning himself to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle in question fled the area at a high rate of speed onto Highway 11 South. Officers were able to monitor the vehicles whereabouts as it exited and then re-entered Highway 11 South and ultimately turned onto Pinedale Road in Gravenhurst where officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and in the interest of public safety in the busy residential neighbourhood, officers disengaged. Members of the public, however, were paying close attention and provided information to police about the vehicle’s direction of travel, and ultimately a resident with a keen eye reported that the suspicious vehicle was in his neighbourhood.

Officers attended and located the vehicle in a driveway and upon approach, the vehicle attempted to flee again, narrowing missing the police cruiser and became lodged in a snowbank. Apparently undeterred, the driver exited his car and fled on foot as officers gained control of the female passenger.

The OPP K-9 unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended quickly and commenced a search and shortly after 12:30 p.m. the suspect was apprehended.

Police have charged 29-year-old Eric Daoust of Espanola, ON with the following:

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Operation while Prohibited X 2

Fail to Comply with Release Order X 3

Break and Enter

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 2

Possession of Break In Instruments

Theft Over $5000

Possession of Schedule I (Methamphetamine)

Police have also charged 20-year-old Sage Sagassige of Sables-Spanish Rivers Twp, ON with:

Possession of Break In Instruments

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 2

Possession of Schedule I (Methamphetamine)

Both accused parties have been held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on Saturday, December 7, 2024 to answer to their charges.