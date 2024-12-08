Keep Life Wild Radiothon Rallies Community To Raise More Than $88,000 For Patient Care At RVH

The results are in, and the third annual Keep Life Wild Radiothon was a huge success, raising more than $88,000 to support advanced, world-class care at RVH. Patient stories filled the airwaves on Bounce 104.1 and Pure Country 106 on December 3, inspiring people from across Simcoe Muskoka to call in, donate online, or stop by in-person to make their gift.

PureHealth Pharmacy returned as this year’s broadcast sponsor, generously matching all gifts made during the day, up to $50,000.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the support from our community this holiday season,” says Mary Anne Frith, Chair of the Keep Life Wild Campaign and Vice-Chair of RVH Foundation’s Board of Directors. “This year has been tough economically, so seeing so many step up for RVH patients—giving whatever they could—is truly inspiring.”

The broadcast ran from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., raising an incredible $81,000 during the live show. Donations continued to come in through the night, bringing the total to more than $88,000.

Funds raised from the Keep Life Wild Radiothon will help RVH grow and enhance clinical programs, including cancer, cardiac, kidney care, mental health, trauma, and stroke care, while increasing access to advanced care close to home.

“Every gift makes a difference,” says Mary Anne Frith. “With mail delays, we’re especially grateful to our radio partners for helping us show how donor support impacts patient care and offering the community another way to give back.”

If you’d like to support world-class patient care close to home this holiday season and get a tax receipt, consider making a gift online at KeepLifeWild.ca or calling 705-739-5600 before December 31, 2024.