Orillia OPP Charge Three People With Impaired In One Night

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged three drivers in the span of one night for separate impaired operation investigations.

On December 6, 2024, just after 6:30 pm, officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Memorial Avenue in the City of Orillia. Upon arriving, officers located the driver, who upon demand, provided a false name and date of birth. Further investigation lead police to believe the driver was intoxicated. After confirming their identity, the driver was arrested and brought back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Nathan Bish, 27, of Ramara Township has been charged with:

· Operation while Impaired,

· Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

· Obstruct Peace Officer

· Operation While Prohibited

· and Driving while Under Suspension (HTA)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date.

On December 6, 2024, just after 8:00 pm, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint near Harvie Settlement Road and University Avenue, City of Orillia. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect vehicle stuck in a nearby snowbank. Through investigation, officers suspected that the driver of the vehicle was impaired, and they were subsequently arrested and brought back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Jayson Power, 37, of Angus has been charged with:

· Operation while Impaired

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

· Driving while Under Suspension

· and Obstruct Plate

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date.

On December 6, 2024, just after 11:30 pm, officers were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on Lightfoot Drive in the City of Orillia. The suspect vehicle had fled from the scene of the collision and then left on foot at an address on Neywash Street in Orillia. The driver was located shortly after the collision by officers, arrested, and brought back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing. No injuries were reported by any involved party as a result of the collision.

As a result of the investigation, Mari Korakhashvili, 32, of Toronto has been charged with:

· Dangerous Operation

· Failure to Stop after Accident

· Impaired Operation

· Impaired Operation – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

· and Operate a Motor Vehicle without Insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

All three accused have had their driver’s licences suspended for 90 days, as well as a vehicle impoundment for at least 7 days.