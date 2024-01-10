The Trews Rock Beerhurst At Deerhurst Craft Beer Festival

Headlining this year’s live concert are rock ‘n’ roll heavyweights The Trews. With multiple radio hits, studio albums, EPs and live records, The Trews have been one of Canada’s most successful rock bands of the past decade. Bringing their cool energy and rock hits to the Deerhurst stage, it will be the perfect pairing to local brews and good times.

Resort General Manager, Andrew Buwalda remarks, “we’re thrilled to have The Trews headlining Beerhurst this year. Their legendary sound and Canadian rock roots will take our concert party to the next level.”

The two-night Beerhurst weekend package kicks off with a Friday Night Welcome Party. Guests can hop straight into the fun by gathering together for live music entertainment and beer inspired late night bites.

In Deerhurst’s north Muskoka setting, winter adventures await on Saturday with a Sip & Skate party on the outdoor ice rink with music and beer to get in the festival mood. Guests can also enjoy a flight of complimentary activities, including cross country skiing, snowshoeing, kick sleds and disc golf. Of course, no afternoon outdoors is complete without a winter warmup, where heading to the indoor hot tub or sitting fireside in one of Deerhurst’s multi-bedroom accommodations with a fireplace makes for the perfect aprés.

Saturday’s Craft Beer Festival kicks off at 6pm in Deerhurst’s Legacy Hall with over 20 craft beer vendors. From the classic Creemore Springs, to cottage country’s Muskoka Brewery, to Quayles Brewery in Coldwater and Stockyards in Kitchener, these and many more Ontario brewers will be set up and ready to sample. A spread of festival foods and Beerhurst Bites will be stationed across the hall for festival-goers to enjoy in-between samples with festival brews & food tickets. After a few hours of sampling and mingling, the concert will kick off, and The Trews will do the rest, bringing the crowd together into the night with a rocking good time.

Brews, tunes, good company and good times in Muskoka. You won’t want to miss this Craft Beer Festival weekend from March 1-3, 2024 at Deerhurst Resort. Two-night packages start at $254 per night, book online at deerhurstresort.com.