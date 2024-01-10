OLG Launches First Of It’s Kind Instant Gold Pursuit Lottery Ticket

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is giving lottery players a whole new way to win with its innovative $25 INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT ticket.

INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT combines the excitement of a scratch ticket with a unique twist on a classic lottery draw – the winning numbers have already been drawn and players experience the thrill of the hunt to find a ticket that matches those winning numbers.

There are 50 winning draw tickets to be found in Ontario – each worth $100,000! No need to wait – as soon as the ticket is purchased, you can check to see if it’s a top prize draw winner by using the retailer’s ticket checker or on the OLG app. In addition, there are INSTANT prizes ranging from $25 to $2,500 available to be won.

“OLG is always looking for new ways to reimagine lottery and offer players more exciting chances to bring home the win,” says Nancy Kennedy, OLG’s Chief Lottery and Customer Officer. “And we’re delivering an even bigger win for people across Ontario with 100% of profits from GOLD PURSUIT going back into their communities.”

Every play with OLG is a winning one because all profits are reinvested into Ontario to support key government priorities like health care, the treatment and prevention of problem gambling and support for amateur athletes. As one of the largest non-tax revenue generators for the province, OLG delivered $2.5 billion back to Ontario last year, with the sale of lottery tickets making up almost half of that amount.

For more information about $25 INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT, including winning draw numbers, visit OLG.ca or check the OLG app.