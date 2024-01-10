Parry Sound Resident Charged With Impaired Driving After Traffic Stop

The West Parry Sound OPP have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On January 9, 2024, shortly after 11:30 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Bowes Street in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Jordan Pastoor, 27 years-of-age of Parry Sound Ontario was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 29, 2024. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.