SIU Discontinues Investigation Into Reported Wrist Injury During Arrest By OPP Officers In Orillia

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, on September 14, 2023, the woman was arrested by OPP officers for public intoxication in the area of 50 Centennial Drive. She was taken to the police station, then the hospital, where it was initially thought she was treated for a recent fracture of her right wrist. But, based on a review of her medical records, the woman did not in fact suffer a fracture during her arrest. Rather, it appears she was treated for a years’ old fracture of the wrist, which may have been aggravated at the time of her arrest. Based on this information, the SIU was without statutory jurisdiction to investigate the matter further. The file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians. Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, the Director of the SIU must