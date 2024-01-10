Waubaushene Resident Celebrates $50,000 Win With Daily Keno

Antonio Pereira of Waubaushene knows how to pick ‘em. His DAILY KENO 8 PICK resulted in a $50,000 win in the October 31, 2023 MIDDAY draw.

Antonio said he likes to play a variety of lottery games, and this is his first major win! “I had a feeling that day that I had won. I checked the website and saw there was one winner for $50,000,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall. “I checked my ticket on the OLG app and saw I was the big winner.”

Antonio plans to put his winnings into savings. “This feels amazing,” he concluded.

DAILY KENO players pick their strategy (from a 2 Pick to a 10 Pick) and pick their bet ($1, $2, $5 or $10) to pick their prize. Visit the DAILY KENO page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on King Street in Cambridge.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.