Funding To Construct Affordable Rental Units In Muskoka Now Available

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 (Muskoka, ON) – To support the need to boost the supply of affordable housing in our communities, the District is now welcoming applications for funds to construct affordable rental units in Muskoka.

On December 18, 2023, Muskoka District Council approved the 2024 Tax-Supported Budget. The budget included $4.2 million to support housing and homelessness, including the District’s Muskoka Affordable Housing Initiatives Program (MAHIP).

Through MAHIP, the District offers Capital Incentive Funding, which provides developers, builders, and homeowners funding to construct affordable rental housing, including new construction or renovation/conversion where new units are created.

District Council knows people across Muskoka need homes they can afford, from rental apartments to lower-cost family homes. We’ve made a record funding commitment to MAHIP for 2024, to get more affordable homes built faster. This is our call out to the development community and non-profit and charitable partners to submit your projects – let’s get shovels in the ground! – District Chair, Jeff Lehman

Learn More – Apply Now!

Funding of up to $100,000 per rental unit is available, with the amount determined by the length of time the applicant commits to renting the unit at an affordable rate.

For detailed information and to submit your application, visit our website at: https://www.muskoka.on.ca/en/housing/programs-for-builders-and-developers.aspx.