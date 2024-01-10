Fatal Collision Involving A Train In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP is investigating a collision involving a train and a motor vehicle.

Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Gravenhurst Fire Department, responded to an emergency call from a member of the public reporting that a train and a pick up truck had collided at a train crossing on Jones Road near Winhara Road in Gravenhurst on January 10, 2024 at 12:45 p.m.

Gravenhurst Fire Department were able to assist with gaining access to the vehicle, unfortunately the driver, a 55-year-old Bracebridge resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver was not released.

No one else was injured during the collision.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team and more details will be released as they become available.