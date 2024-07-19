Bracebridge OPP Investigate Two Break And Enters

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating two break and enters that occurred during the early morning hours.

On July 19, 2024 at 2:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a business location on Muskoka Road 118 near Peninsula Road in Port Carling. The suspect smashed a window to gain entry and fled on foot shortly after, having stolen two cash boxes that did not have cash stored inside.

A short time later, also on July 19, 2024 at 3:40 a.m., police were dispatched to another break and enter at two side by side business locations on Kanien’kehá:ka Iohatátie (formerly Muskoka Road 38) in Wahta First Nation. The suspect smashed the glass on each front door to gain entry, and after a short time fled on foot, empty handed after accessing empty cash drawers.

Images of the suspect are attached, the suspect is wearing jeans and a black jacket with the hood pulled up as well as dark gloves and face mask.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.