LCBO Strike Ends, Stores Set To Open July 23

LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with OPSEU. Pending ratification, the strike of LCBO’s 10,000 unionized team members will end at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 22.

LCBO is now working to prepare our people and operations to return to business as usual. LCBO retail locations will open for in-store shopping on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. More information will be shared shortly.

We look forward to welcoming our unionized employees back to work in service of Ontarians.

We recognize the disruption the strike caused for our employees, partners, and customers who rely on our services, and we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we begin resuming regular operations.

Further details on the agreement will be shared once it has been ratified. LCBO also extends thanks to the mediator for their invaluable assistance in helping the parties reach a tentative agreement.