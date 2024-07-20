Baysville’s New Pickleball and Upgraded Tennis Courts Courtesy of the Lions Club and Shamrock Foundation

The Baysville community can now enjoy a newly renovated tennis and pickleball facility this summer, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Baysville Lions Club and the Shamrock Foundation. The tennis court, located at 5 East Road and originally built by the Lions Club in the late 1980s, has undergone a complete transformation, including resurfacing and the addition of two pickleball courts.

The Baysville Lions Club worked closely with local seasonal residents Terry and Andrea Killackey, who had connections to the Shamrock Foundation and played a pivotal role in securing funding for the project. The Baysville Lions Club contributed $6,500, with the Shamrock Foundation donating $35,000, bringing the total investment to $41,500.

“What a grand slam for Baysville! The partnership between the Lions and the Shamrock Foundation shows just how powerful local initiative and generosity can be,” said Mayor Terry Glover, Township of Lake of Bays. “From all of us here in Baysville, thank you!”

The space now accommodates both tennis and the increasingly popular sport of pickleball. The refurbished facility is ready for action, featuring one tennis court and two pickleball courts, all with pristine playing surfaces.