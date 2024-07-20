Victim Identified, Murder Charge Laid In Midland

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual in connection to a homicide investigation in the Town of Midland.

On July 15, 2024, the OPP attended a residence on Seventh Street just before 1:00 p.m. and located a deceased individual. A second individual was located in the residence and transported to a hospital for medical attention. That individual has since been arrested and charged.

The deceased has been identified as Julia Bradt, age 23 from Midland.

As a result of the investigation, Justus Chester, age 26 from Midland, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder,.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 22, 2024.

The Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.