Driver Taken To Hospital After Collision In Severn Township

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious accident on County Rd 16 near Heron Dr. in Severn Township.

On July 19, 2024, officers of the Orillia OPP responded to a serious accident involving a transport truck on County Rd 16 near Heron Dr. The initial information was that transport truck was in the ditch on its side with an occupant trapped inside.

With the assistance of Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics and Severn Fire, a lone male occupant was removed from the wreckage. He was transported to a local hospital where he would be airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.