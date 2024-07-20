Orillia Resident Wins $124,838 With Poker Lotto All In

Christopher Mallon of Orillia anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $119,838.10 on July 6, 2024. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play, bringing his total winnings to $124,838.10!

Christopher, who works in the automotive industry, has been playing the lottery with OLG for about 20 years. He is a weekly player who enjoys games like LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, and of course, POKER LOTTO. He is now celebrating his first big win!

“I was at the store, checking and buying my tickets, when I said, ‘Yes’ to ‘ALL IN’,” recalled Christopher, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I saw the prize amount light up and the lottery terminal freeze. I was looking around, thinking, ‘OMG! I just won!’ I was numb and in shock. Even still, I can’t believe it. I think I’m still in shock,” he smiled.

“I immediately texted my wife and shared the news with my daughter,” said Christopher. “Winning feels awesome. I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet,” he concluded.

With his windfall, Christopher plans to invest and share with family and friends.

POKER LOTTO players can opt for ALL IN for an additional $1 to take a chance on instantly winning a jackpot that starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won. Visit the POKER LOTTO page on OLG.ca for more information about ALL IN.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Atherley Road in Orillia.