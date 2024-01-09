Barbie’s ’57 Chevy Corvette Coming To The 2024 Canadian International AutoShow

The Barbie craze is sweeping into the 2024 Canadian International AutoShow.

A life-sized version of the pink 1957 Chevy Corvette styled for Barbie — and as seen in the blockbuster Barbie film — is coming to Canada for the first time at the AutoShow in February. The car will be the centrepiece of a display by Mattel that will also include life-sized replicas of four iconic Hot Wheels® toy cars, including the Deora™ II, Green Loop Coupe™, Gray Loop Coupe and 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.

“We are excited to welcome Mattel back to the show with Barbie and Hot Wheels, two beloved brands with an appeal that spans generations,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “Showcasing full-sized versions inspired by some of their iconic cars is a chance for adults to reconnect with their childhood, and share that passion with their children.”

Inspired by Barbie’s iconic pink Corvette in the live-action, Golden Globe-winning Barbie movie, Barbie’s gorgeous convertible is ready to hit the road to Barbie Land™, complete with pure eye candy pink paint job and a curvy, retro silhouette. The build features a 283 V8 motor; an interior by Action Vehicle Engineering Inc. that includes a dashboard, instrument cluster, custom upholstery on seats, door panels and carpeting; a custom wrap by One11ink; paint and exteriors designed by Action Vehicle Engineering Inc., and more.

The Barbie display will also include a life-size Barbie Box that will allow guests to step inside and celebrate the Barbie lifestyle.

“Barbie and Hot Wheels are both beloved brands that have ignited passion and imagination across generations,” says Donna Polimac, Senior Manager Marketing of Mattel. “We are thrilled for the AutoShow to be the first Canadian pit stop to welcome a vehicle inspired by Barbie’s legendary Corvette! Most importantly, for all car lovers, car collectors and guests alike, to re-engage with the toys they love through a new lens and for young children, to be reminded they can dream of becoming anything.”

The cars coming from the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™ — the brand’s fleet of life-sized re-creations of some of their popular toys — include:

Deora II — One of the more unique designs from Hot Wheels, the first Deora was introduced as one of the Original 16 ™ Hot Wheels that debuted in 1968. The Deora II was built to help commemorate the 35 th anniversary of Hot Wheels, an homage to the groundbreaking spirit and originality embodied by the original stunt brand.

— One of the more unique designs from Hot Wheels, the first Deora was introduced as one of the Original 16 Hot Wheels that debuted in 1968. The Deora II was built to help commemorate the 35 anniversary of Hot Wheels, an homage to the groundbreaking spirit and originality embodied by the original stunt brand. Loop Coupes — Built to defy gravity, these Guinness World Record-breaking cars were driven by professional drivers racing two life-size Hot Wheels cars through the Hot Wheels Double Dare Loop stunt! To prepare for the 7 Gs of force they would experience, the drivers practiced loops and inversions in stunt planes.

— Built to defy gravity, these Guinness World Record-breaking cars were driven by professional drivers racing two life-size Hot Wheels cars through the Hot Wheels Double Dare Loop stunt! To prepare for the 7 Gs of force they would experience, the drivers practiced loops and inversions in stunt planes. 1967 Chevrolet Camaro — It all started with the Camaro. Even though this model was the first vehicle Hot Wheels ever created at 1:64 scale, the iconic design remains larger than life. Created for a 2017 Hot Wheels commercial titled “The Drive,” two versions were made — one hero car for interior shots, the other a high-performance car built for action scenes. This model of Camaro launched the entire Hot Wheels brand, and the full-size version is still going strong as a prominent member of the Garage of Legends™.

Mattel will be giving away a limited number of exclusive die-cast cars that will only be available at the Canadian International AutoShow, with the purchase of a Hot Wheels at the Toys “R” Us pop-up shop at the event. There are also plans for a special collector’s meet-up; details will be announced closer to the AutoShow.