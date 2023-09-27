The Township Of Ramara And Brechin Public School Invites The Community To Join In On The Commemoration Of The National Day For Truth And Reconciliation

In Partnership with Brechin Public School and the Simcoe County District School Board, the Township of Ramara is commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 29 with an art display showcasing the 46 articles of UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples).

“I invite the Ramara community to join us on Friday, September 29, to create awareness and education around UNDRIPas we lead up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” states Mayor Clarke. “This is an opportunity as a community to learn, understand and reflect on the history and impact of the residential school system and the importance of protecting the rights of the First Nation, Inuit and Métis peoples.”

The opening ceremonies commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will begin on September 29, 2023, at 10:15 a.m.in the front area of the Township Administration Building located at 2297 Highway 12. All members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony and are encouraged to wear an orange to honour the children who never returned home and acknowledge the survivors and their families.

The morning will include raising the Every Child Matters Flag and viewing the art exhibit that showcases the grade six, seven and eight students of Brechin Public School and staff at the Township of Ramara’s interpretation of the 46 articles of UNDRIP. The art exhibit will take place inside the Council Chambers located at the Township Administration Building.

Weeks leading up to the commemoration, Rosanne Irving, an Elder in the community, Lisa Ligers, Instructional Facilitator of Indigenous Education for the Simcoe County District School Board and teachers Amy Sweet and Kim Varey of Brechin Public School met with the students at Brechin Public School and staff at the Township Administration Building with learning opportunities on UNDRIP. Students and staff then took the time to review the 46 articles found within the Declaration and chose one article to review, document and illustrate for the art display.