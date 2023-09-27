Frost Advisory Issued For Western Algonquin Park – Haliburton

Frost advisory issued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Patchy frost is expected tonight into Thursday morning under clear skies.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.