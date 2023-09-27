South River Resident Charged With Impaired After Avoiding RIDE Check

A driver who pulled into a parking lot before going through a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on Highway 17 in North Bay was charged.

On September 23, 2023, just before 3:00 a.m., members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were participating in a RIDE check when they observed a vehicle that pulled into a parking lot.

In speaking to the driver, it was determined that they had consumed alcohol.

The driver was issued the Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) demand, arrested for impaired driving, and transported to the North Bay Detachment of the OPP for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Clayton Johnson a 19-year-old from South River was charged with the following

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

· Novice driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration (B.A.C) above zero

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on October 24, 2023.

The accused was also served a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.