Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired After Tuesday Night Collision

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a collision that occurred on Manitoba Street Tuesday night and are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to calls about a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Manitoba Street just north of Monck Road on September 26th, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. A dark coloured Avalanche was reported to be traveling quickly through a parking lot at that intersection and struck a passenger vehicle that was travelling on Manitoba Street, causing significant damage.

Officers located the vehicle on a side street and arrested and charged 18-year-old Mitchell Pate of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired CC 320, Over 80 CC 320), Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle CC and Failure to Stop after Accident . He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 31, 2023 to answer to his charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous.