The “Super-Magicated” Portage Flyer Christmas Is Saturday, December 23, 2023

The Town of Huntsville, Muskoka Heritage Place, and Santa Claus would like to invite everyone to the Portage Flyer Christmas event scheduled to take place on the evening of Saturday, December 23, 2023.

The Portage Flyer Christmas is a ‘super-magicated’ event that has become a holiday tradition in Huntsville since 2004. Enjoy the festive evening outdoors and ride the open-air Portage Flyer train, decked out in over a thousand holiday lights, along the Muskoka River to the Purser’s Cabin at Fairy Lake Station where Santa is waiting to greet kids of all-ages and hear their holiday wishes.

The combination of a wintry night, a train, twinkling lights, Christmas cheer, and finding out if Santa thinks you’re naughty or nice, is a magical experience for the young and the young at heart.

Tickets are $5.00 per person (Santa pays the tax) and are purchased upon arrival. There is no reserve seating or advanced ticket sales. Enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and Christmas cookies – while supplies last – and Christmas carols at the Rotary Village Station before or after your trip. Everyone is welcome!

Date & Time: Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm (last train leaves at 7:30 pm). Train trips take roughly 20 minutes.

Admission: $5.00 per person (child or adult) and Santa pays the tax! Sorry, there are no advance ticket sales or reserve seating. We accept cash, debit, Visa, and MasterCard as payment.

Location: Muskoka Heritage Place, Rotary Village Train Station, 100 Forbes Hill Drive, Huntsville (beside the Active Living Centre).

Parking: Parking is free at Huntsville High School, Canada Summit Centre, Active Living Centre or across the street from the Rotary Village Station.

Event Details: This is a very popular community event; please arrive early to avoid disappointment and dress warmly, as the event takes place outdoors. There is no smoking on town property and Muskoka Heritage Place does not allow pets. Registered service animals only. If you need specific directions or more detailed parking information, please contact (705) 789-7576.

Special Thank You: Santa Claus would like to note that the rail volunteers at Muskoka Heritage Place are definitely on his ‘nice’ list for volunteering to provide this super-magicated event to the community. Merry Christmas, everyone!

For more information please visit the Muskoka Heritage Place website.