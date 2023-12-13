Nuclear Medicine Suite Reopened With State-Of-The-Art Equipment

Together with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is celebrating the reopening of the Nuclear Medicine service at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site.

The reopening earlier this fall follows the replacement of an end-of-life nuclear medicine camera with a new state-of-the-art $2.6 million SPECT-CT Nuclear Medicine suite supported by an incredible $2 million contribution by the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Focus on Imaging campaign through the generosity of community donors and a leadership donation from The Sprott Foundation.

Up to 2,000 nuclear medicine exams are completed in Huntsville annually, allowing patients across the Muskoka region and in East Parry Sound to receive diagnostic services closer to home. The new technology allows for faster imaging and improved image quality, which increases diagnostic accuracy and gives healthcare professionals more precise information that advances patient care. As well, the addition of CT technology to the nuclear medicine scanner allows for fusion imaging by combining two types of imaging, often avoiding the need for an additional appointment.

“The Diagnostic Imaging team is thrilled to have resumed Nuclear Medicine services in a new, state-of-the-art suite. Our new machine includes CT capabilities that can provide backup/redundancy during any downtime of our main CT scanner in order to minimize interruptions to patient care”, says Dr. Jason Blaichman, Director & Chief of Diagnostic Imaging. “Since the reopening, our patient population can once again receive their essential nuclear medicine exams without having to leave Muskoka.”

MAHC President & CEO Cheryl Harrison is equally excited the service has resumed and appreciates hospital partners in Orillia, Barrie and North Bay for supporting referral volumes during the renovation and replacement period.

“We are also grateful for the incredible generosity of the donors and the Foundation’s hard work toward this important capital equipment purchase and associated expansion of the hospital behind the Sprott Foundation Diagnostic Imaging department to accommodate the new machine and necessary renovations,” says Harrison.

Katherine Craine, CEO of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, adds the Foundation is proud to have supported the reopening of the SPECT-CT Nuclear Medicine Suite to patients.

“Seeing this project come to fruition is so heartwarming,” says Craine. “Congratulations to all of our donors for making this happen for our Muskoka community!”