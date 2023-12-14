Spring Tree Ordering Time In Georgian Bay Township

Severn Sound Environmental Association and the Township of Georgian Bay are working together to provide property owners in the Severn Sound watershed, Port Severn/Honey Harbour area with reasonably priced, native tree and shrub seedlings for planting in early spring 2024.

See the SSEA Service Area

Tree seedlings must be pre-ordered. The deadline for ordering is Friday, January 12th, 2024.

A limited number of seedlings are available and the program often sells out of many species – order early to avoid disappointment.

Seedlings are bare-root plants (i.e., not potted) and are sold in bundles of 10. The age, size and cost of seedlings varies by species:

Spring Tree Sapling Details Species 2024 Price* (bundle of 10 trees, includes tax) Seedling Age (years) Approximate Height** White Pine $27.00 4 25 cm+ (10″+) White Spruce $27.00 3 20 cm+ (8″+) Eastern Hemlock $26.00 2 25 cm+ (10″+) White Cedar $27.00 4 25 cm+ (10″+) Tamarack $26.00 1 20 cm+ (8″+) White Birch $27.00 1 25 cm+ (10″+) Nannyberry (shrub) $27.00 2 25 cm+ (10″+)

*Please note: there will be a $20 packaging fee added to each order*

** Stem diameter of seedlings is approximately ½ cm (1/4”)

The pick-up for tree orders will be a Friday/ Saturday, in either late April or early May 2024, dependent on weather conditions and the nursery’s schedule. Participants will be able to choose from several pick up options and locations (to be determined closer to the pick-up dates).

For full program details including a species selection guide, instructions for ordering, site preparation information, and answers to Frequently Asked Questions, visit SSEA.