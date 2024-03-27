The Orillia Museum Of Art & History Welcomes New History Programming Coordinator To The Team

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) welcomes Hannah Arndt as the newest member of the staff.

Hannah’s artistic past has defined her current journey into museums. Initially, she pursued a career as a professional ballet dancer, later earning a diploma in Applied Museum Studies from Algonquin College in 2020. Hannah recently graduated with distinction from Toronto Metropolitan University in 2023, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history. Actively involved in various museum roles since 2016, spanning collections, exhibitions, customer experience, and various sub-committees. Hannah is now excited to extend her knowledge towards history programming, aiming to make history more accessible to the public.

OMAH continues to design, develop, and deliver programs and exhibitions that utilize more objects from the permanent collection. In 2023, the OMAH team curated 16 exhibitions and delivered both in-person and virtual programs to over 4,000 participants. The team has planned for 18 exhibitions and is aiming to reach even more participants this year.

Executive Director, Ninette Gyorody is thrilled to welcome Hannah to the team. “From day one, Hannah has been sharing her knowledge in museum collections and conservation and had already planned a program on different photographic methods from the 19th century to present, that utilized cameras and photographs from the collection.”

In the coming months, the museum will be launching new programs, and developing a five-year exhibition plan that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. OMAH is dedicated to curating and facilitating accessible exhibitions that reflect the community and their growing collection.

To connect with Hannah, to learn more about OMAH’s permanent collection and how to make a donation to it, please email her at historycoordinatort@orilliamuseum.org