Dynamic Electric Is Hiring – Licensed Electrician

Dynamic Electric is looking to hire an electrician to join our growing team. We have been working as licensed electricians in the Muskoka area for over 19 years and have extensive knowledge of the area. We have built a loyal client base through excellent customer service and attention to detail. If you value honesty, integrity, and hard work, then Dynamic Electric is the place for you.

As a member of our team, you will be responsible for installing and repairing electrical systems, wiring, and equipment in commercial and residential settings. Knowledge of automation systems is a plus but not required. (Vantage, Lutron, Sonos etc.)

The successful applicant will be responsible for installing and maintaining electrical wiring, fixtures, and systems in our clients’ homes/cottages. Vehicle options will be discussed upon hiring.

$37-$40/hr.

Full time

Dynamic Electric offers a variety of services from new builds to renovations to upgrades in your home, cottage, or business. Whether you’re looking for a Panel Upgrade, Rewiring, Upgraded Lighting, Smart Home Features, Underground Services, Generator installs, Electrical Repairs and more, we do it all.

For more info or to apply visit https://dynamicelectric.ca/careers or by email to admin@dynamicelectric.ca

