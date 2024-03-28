Driver Charged With Impaired By Drug In Burk’s Falls

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged one person with impaired by drug after responding to a traffic complaint.

On March 25, 2024, shortly after 8:30 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver.

Further to the investigation, police located the suspect vehicle on Yonge Street in the Village of Burk’s Falls. While speaking with the driver police determined the driver had consumed drugs. An arrest was made, and the driver was transported to the OPP detachment where further testing was conducted by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE). The vehicle was towed and impounded.

As a result, Jason Donofrio, 38 years-of-age, of Scarborough, was charged with: operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday April 25, 2024, in Sundridge, Ontario.