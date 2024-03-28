Weapons And Drug Trafficking Charges Laid Against Two People In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid weapons and drug trafficking related charges against two individuals after executing a search warrant.

In February of 2024, Orillia CSCU began investigating individuals who were allegedly trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia. Utilizing investigative techniques police were able to gather evidence further advancing their investigation. On March 27, 2024 with the assistance of Orillia OPP frontline members a search warrant was executed at an address on Front Street in the City of Orillia and two persons were arrested and charged. Of note, body armor with police insignia was seized.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Mauser M15 .22 caliber rifle

.22 and 12 gauge ammunition

Prohibited weapons – taser, flick knives, nun chucks

Cross bows with bolts

Cocaine 422 grams

20 hydromorphone pills

Scales, packaging and cutting product

‘Police’ vests and badge

Support 81 clothing

Canadian Currency $2300

Donald Lee, 51 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine and Hydromorphone x2

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Prohibited operation of a motor vehicle

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of a prohibited device

· Fail to comply with Probation order

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless storage of a firearm

· Breach of firearms regulation

The accused remains in custody pending a future bail hearing.

Susan Bazinet, 50 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine and Hydromorphone x2

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of a prohibited device

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless storage of a firearm

· Breach of firearms regulation

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in May 2024.