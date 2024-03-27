Huntsville Man Charged For Robbery Of A Convenience Store

Huntsville OPP have made an arrest after a daytime robbery of a convenience store.

On March 23rd, 2024, at 8:20 a.m., officers of the Huntsville OPP detachment responded to a robbery where a male, wearing a balaclava, entered a convenience store and demanded cash on Main St. East in the Town of Huntsville. Police attended the area and were able to identify the male.

On March 23rd, 11:30am, Aron Lamoureux, 38-year-old of Huntsville was arrested and charged with:

· Robbery with Theft

· Disguise with Intent

· Theft under $5000, 2 counts

The accused was held for bail and released on a release order.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.