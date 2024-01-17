The Lighthouse Invites The Community In The Coldest Night Of The Year Event Feb. 24

The Lighthouse is rallying the Orillia community and its neighbours to join forces, raise funds and participate in Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY). This family-friendly, WINTERIFFIC fundraising walk takes place on Saturday, February 24, 2024. This will be the 11th year The Lighthouse hosts CNOY Orillia, raising funds to support their 50 emergency shelter beds for men and women, 8 beds for youth, and 20 supportive housing units. Alongside shelter services, they run an outreach program, operate a warming center, provide meal programs, and deliver medical and mental health support to enhance overall well-being and help individuals attain their housing goals.

Each year, tens of thousands of Canadians will take to the streets for CNOY, with events taking place in 150 cities, towns, and communities across the country. By walking together in the cold, participants will gain insight into the challenges faced by those living on the streets and simultaneously raise funds to support the Orillia community.

New this year! Outdoor opening ceremonies and celebrations. As we walk in the cold, we are reminded of who we are walking for – people experiencing homelessness. The walk begins and ends in the parking lot behind the eCapital building located at 174 West St. S, Orillia, ON L3V 6L4. Participants can choose between a 2km or 5km route, enjoying warm drinks at rest stops along the way. Both event routes will take walkers down Mississauga Street Orillia, offering the opportunity to pause and indulge in local treats.

The event concludes with a shared celebration at the finish line. With a fundraising goal of $200,000.00,

The Lighthouse is reaching out to the community to help achieve this objective. The Lighthouse expresses gratitude to all contributors for their role in fostering positive change.