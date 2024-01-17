Lake Of Bays Arena Gets $500,000 Ontario Government Grant From 2021 For Upgrades

On Wednesday, MPP Graydon Smith met with the Mayor and staff of the Township of Lake of Bays to celebrate the new refrigeration ice plant now installed at the Lake of Bays Arena. This work was made possible thanks to receiving a $500,000 Community Building Fund Capital grant from the Ontario Government and the Ontario Trillium Foundation back in late 2021. The Community Building Fund program was designed to assist communities and non-profits with key upgrades that helped people keep active and engaged in the community.

“I’m thrilled for the residents of Lake of Bays and pleased to finally be able to celebrate this important investment,” said MPP Graydon Smith, Parry Sound-Muskoka. “Our government knows that arenas are vital community hubs, particularly in small municipalities like Lake of Bays. This is why we’ve made investing in community infrastructure for projects such as this a government priority. I want to congratulate the Township of Lake of Bays on this securing this $500,000 grant and putting it to such great use.”

The grant was used to replace the Lake of Bays Arena’s aging refrigeration ice plant, which had been installed in 1979, with a more environmentally friendly upgrade utilizing geothermal technology. The addition of the new equipment also translates into providing a great ice surface for many years to come for everyone in the community. In addition to efficiency upgrades, the new replacement will also significantly contribute to facility cost savings, a reduced carbon footprint, and a decrease in the amount of required refrigerant.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support from the Ontario government,” said Scott MacKinnon, Superintendent of Parks and Facilities. “This state-of-the-art, cost-effective, eco-friendly upgrade ensures the community can keep making warm memories on the ice for decades to come.”

The Lake of Bays Arena boasts a 185’x85′ OMHA rink, six change rooms, and a referee room. The arena is used by a variety of community members and organizations for public skates, shinny, private rentals and birthday parties. It is also home of the Muskoka Women’s Hockey League and the Baysville Hockey League. For arena bookings or to view the event calendar, visit [lakeofbays.on.ca/arena]lakeofbays.on.ca/arena.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.