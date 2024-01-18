Bracebridge Chamber Of Commerce Advocates For Housing Solutions In Muskoka

The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce today released a comprehensive advocacy backgrounder to address the critical housing affordability and development issues in the Muskoka region. This initiative shares solutions supported by the Bracebridge Chamber that not only meet the housing demands in the region but also respect the unique character and needs of the Muskoka community.

“Housing solutions are being worked on across the country,” said Jaden Hollingshead, Executive Director of the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce. “This backgrounder is designed to highlight the business need for more housing and show our support for many of the solutions that have been brought forward.”

The Chamber’s advocacy focuses on a variety of strategic initiatives at federal, provincial, and local levels. This includes proposed legislative amendments for financial support in housing projects, embracing innovative housing solutions, workforce development, and fostering public education and community engagement.

Federal Level Support:

The Chamber supports changes to the Excise Tax Act proposed by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. These changes include a GST exemption on purpose-built rentals for projects currently under construction and new builds. Additionally, a shift in the Income Tax Act to provide tax incentives for donations to Community Land Trusts is advocated to encourage affordable housing development.

Provincial Level Initiatives:

The Chamber endorses the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s recommendations in “Home Stretched: Tackling Ontario’s Housing Affordability Crisis Through Innovative Solutions and Partnerships.” These recommendations include skilled trades recruitment, co-living solutions, leveraging surplus public lands, and the expansion of innovative technologies like modular construction.

Local Level Actions:

At the local level, the Chamber is actively engaged with the District of Muskoka and the Town of Bracebridge, focusing on public awareness, housing supply growth, and support for community land trusts.

The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce remains committed to working collaboratively with all levels of government and the private sector to create a stable housing market that is essential for business growth, economic vitality, and the well-being of the Muskoka region.

Read the full backgrounder: https://bracebridgechamber.com/close-to-home-championing-housing-solutions-in-muskoka/