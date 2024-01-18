Impaired And Drug Charges Laid After Collision In Tiny Township

A single motor vehicle in the ditch has left a Tiny Township driver facing charges yesterday afternoon.

On January 17, 2024 at around 4:30 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to the scene of a minor collision which occurred on Baseline Road in the Township of Tiny.

Officers located a pickup truck in the ditch of the northbound lane while another vehicle was attempting to pull it out. While in conversation with the driver of the pickup truck, the investigating officer noted the smell of alcohol and investigated further. The driver provided a roadside breath sample and was placed under arrest as a result of the reading. There were no injuries reported and the collision involved only the pickup.

The driver was transported to detachment to provide further breath samples.

While at detachment, the driver was searched and a small package of a white powder, believed to be cocaine, was located and seized by officers.

As a result of this investigation, Justin Robitaille, 39 years of Tiny Township, faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on February 1, 2024. When charged with impaired driving, the driver’s license of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.