ALPR Hit Leads OPP To Cocaine And Fentanyl Seizure From Midland Area Residents

A hit on the Automatic Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) device at approximately 1:19 p.m. January 15, 2024 on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland has led an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment into an investigation leading to the arrest of three Midland area residents.

The officer commenced an investigation into the ALPR hit on the licence plate attached to a white Nissan Maxima which contained three occupants when it was stopped in the Mountainview Mall parking lot. The initial investigation led to the arrest of the three occupants who were transported to Detachment for further investigation.

A quantity of “purple fentanyl”, cocaine, Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia was located and seized during the investigation leading to the following individuals being charged.

The vehicle driver, Nicholas Moreau 37 years of Tay Township has been charged with the following offences.

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Driving while under suspension

Colour coating obscuring interior

Entire plate not plainly visible

The passengers Stevie Hook 31 years of Midland and Adain Lemay 55 years of Tiny Township have also been charged with the following offences offences.

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

The accused persons were released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice February 29, 2024.

Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.