The Kee To Bala Is Back With An Amazing Summer Lineup And A Contest For Fans

After a two-year hiatus, The KEE to Bala is back and better than ever this summer with a stellar lineup of bands. Concerts will be rocking Muskoka all summer long, with headliners like the Trews, Glorious Sons, July Talk, 5440, Kim Mitchell, and the Sam Roberts Band. Tickets are selling fast, and with a capacity of just 1,200 at the venue, a show at The Kee is the closest thing to having a band play at the cottage.

“At The KEE, we know how short summer is, so we wanted to give a rallying cry to all to get out and make the most of it, starting with a concert at The Kee,” said KEE owner Mike Strong. “This epic lineup of bands ensures that when fans do, it will give them memorable shows to talk about for years to come.”

To celebrate getting back together again, The KEE to Bala is giving away tickets to leading concerts this season. Lucky music fans who spot the KEEtar floaty around Lake Muskoka, snap a photo and tag @TheKeeToBala on Instagram will have a chance to win four tickets to a show of their choice. Hints to the KEEtar’s whereabouts will be dropped weekly on The KEE’s Instagram feed.

“The past two years have been tough for live music and music venues,” Strong said. “This year more than ever, we wanted to make a big push with one of our best lineups to date, along with a draw to give a heartfelt thanks to the fans.”

With the countdown on to the final blowout concert of the summer on Labour Day weekend, The KEE to Bala encourages Muskokans and music fans everywhere to live summer to the max and get their tickets to a live show while they can.

For more information on upcoming shows, or to buy tickets, visit The KEE to Bala website.